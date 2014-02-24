BRIEF-Lushang Property to pay no div for FY 2016
March 16 Lushang Property Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay no div for FY 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/nYK8By Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
(Corrects to show previous net profit figure is US$, not A$)
SYDNEY Feb 25 QBE Insurance Group, Australia's biggest insurer by premium income, posted an annual net loss of $254 million as its North American arm experienced a significant increase in claims and writedowns.
The loss for the year to Dec. 31 compares with a $761 million net profit the previous year. QBE shares were flat on Monday, having fallen a quarter since Dec. 4 when the company warned problems at its U.S. arm would bring a $250 million annual loss. (Reporting by Byron Kaye; editing by Andrew Roche)
* AGM rejects increase in bank's capital by 5 percent through subscription Source: (http://bit.ly/2nq1NTo) Further company coverage:
* FY property income rises by 13.5 pct to 19.37 million Swiss francs ($19.39 million) with a residential rate of 91.5 pct