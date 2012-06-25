MELBOURNE, June 25 Australian casino group Echo
Entertainment has agreed to modified terms with its
U.S. bond holders, which will allow it to use the proceeds of
its A$454 million ($454 million) sale of shares to pay down
debt.
Echo had flagged in an announcement of the planned share
sale this month that if a deal could not be reached, it would
have to use the proceeds to redeem the U.S. bonds and pay
associated costs.
Malaysian gaming operator Genting Group boosted its stake in
Echo to almost 10 percent last week, sources said, putting it on
par with billionaire James Packer who is seeking to win greater
control of his rival, which owns Sydney's only casino.
(Reporting by Victoria Thieberger; Editing by Ed Lane)