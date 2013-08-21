SYDNEY Aug 22 Australia's Echo Entertainment Group posted a strong jump in full-year net profit but the results fell far short of expectations due to higher operating expenses in Sydney and disappointing earnings at gaming venues in Queensland state.

Echo, which will lose its exclusive gaming licence in Sydney in late 2019 to larger rival Crown, said it was having productive discussions with the Queensland government about its proposal to relocate and expand its casino in Brisbane.

The company said net profit to the end of June rose A$83.5 million ($75.31 million), compared with A$42.2 million the previous year, helped by strong revenue growth in Sydney.

The result was well short of analysts forecasts of A$121.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Pre-tax profit was A$109.2 million, up from A$49.9 million a year ago.

Echo will lose its exclusive gaming licence in Sydney from the end of 2019 under a state government ruling last month that granted rival Crown Ltd conditional approval for a VIP gaming room at its luxury hotel development in the city.

The competition between the pair has now shifted to Brisbane, where Echo has proposed a A$1 billion-plus redevelopment of its Treasury Casino that would include a new six-star hotel. Crown, meanwhile, is drawing up plans to build a new A$1.5 billion casino, hotel and retail complex in the north Australian city.

