SYDNEY, Sept 19 Southeast Asian gambling group Genting unexpectedly put up for sale almost half its near 10 percent stake in Australia's Echo Entertainment Group Ltd , in a move that may allow rival Crown Ltd to close in on Sydney's only casino operator.

The two firms have been circling Echo for its Sydney Casino, which attracts scores of Asian high rollers.

Genting Singapore PLC said it was selling 39.6 million Echo shares at A$3.99 each, a 2.7 percent discount to the closing price of A$4.10 on Wednesday. That values the stake at around A$158 million ($165.05 million).

"This comes after a review by the company to rationalize its investments portfolio. The disposal is not expected to have any material effect on earnings per share for the current financial year," Genting said in a statement.

An exit by Genting opens the door for Crown, controlled by Australian billionaire James Packer, to increase its stake in Echo. Crown, which owns a 10 percent share in Echo, has sought regulatory approval to boost that holding to 25 percent.

Shares in Genting extended rose 2.5 percent in Singapore trade.

"The market, looking at the share price, welcomes this (move). People didn't understand what the strategy could be in Australia," said Lucius Chong, an analyst at CIMB Research.

"This removes a lot of uncertainty because Genting is good at building casinos, looking at emerging growth, whereas Australia is a mature market," Chong said.

Malaysian-based parent Genting Group built its stake through its subsidiaries in Singapore and Hong Kong in June, sparking talk of a potential bidding war.

Genting had also sought regulatory approval to increase its holding.

It was not clear whether Genting has withdrawn the application. A spokesman for the regulator was not immediately available to comment on the matter.

The offering will be underwritten by Citigroup. ($1 = 0.9573 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram, Sonali Paul in Melbourne and Kevin Lim in Singapore; Editing by Ryan Woo)