SYDNEY Aug 3 A measure of Australia's services sector weakened in July as firms complained of economic uncertainty, a high currency, the carbon tax and pressure on profit margins.

The Australian Industry Group (AiG) and Commonwealth Bank of Australia's CBA.AX overall performance of services index (PSI) fell 2.3 points in July to 46.5, unwinding around half the gain made the previous month. The 50-level is supposed to mark the boundary between growth and contraction in the sector.

The survey's measure of sales dipped 2.1 points to 48.5, while new orders eased 3.7 points to 46.6.

The index of employment dropped 4.8 points to 44.3 with sharp falls in personal & recreational services, retail trade and wholesale trade.

There was more pressure on margins with input prices up but selling prices still contracting in the month. Results are based on the responses of around 200 companies.

The overall index has had a habit of underestimating the resilience of service activity across the economy. It was in contractionary territory for all of the first quarter, yet official figures on gross domestic product show actual household spending on services was well above expectations.

Likewise, government data show retail sales rose strongly in both May and June, yet the survey's measure of retailing suggests activity contracted sharply in both months. (Reporting by Wayne Cole)