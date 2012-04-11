SYDNEY, April 11 A measure of Australian consumer confidence fell for a second month in April as people fretted about their finances even as they became a little more optimistic on the economic outlook, a survey showed on Wednesday.

The survey of 1,200 people by Westpac Bank and the Melbourne Institute showed its index of consumer sentiment fell 1.6 percent in April to 94.5, showing pessimists outnumbering optimists. That was the lowest reading since August last year and came on top of a hefty 5 percent drop in March.

All the weakness came in respondents' assessments of their own finances, an odd result given unemployment remains low and income growth solid.

The survey's measure of family finances compared to a year ago slid 14.4 percent in April, while that for family finances over the next 12 months dropped 4.1 percent.

In contrast, the measure of economic conditions over the next 12 months rose by 0.8 percent and that for the next five years increased by 1.5 percent.

Consumers also seemed to feel well enough off to spend more. An index measuring whether it was a good time to buy a major household item climbed 4.3 percent in April.

Westpac chief economist Bill Evans was surprised by the overall drop in sentiment given the outlook for the economy had improved and the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) had clearly flagged it would consider cutting interest rates in May.

"We can only conclude that concerns around job security; house prices; high debt levels; petrol prices; utility costs; and uncertainty around the imminent introduction of a price on carbon, are weighing heavily on households' concerns about their financial position," said Evans.

"The results of this survey should be sending a very clear message to the Reserve Bank that Australia needs lower interest rates," added Evans, who has been calling for an easing for some time.

Evans expects the central bank to cut its main cash rate by a quarter point to 4.0 percent when it meets on May 1, with a further easing possible afterwards. (Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Lincoln Feast)