SYDNEY Jan 3 Falling gold and coal prices
drove Australia's official commodities index down 1 percent in
December, based on preliminary estimates by the Australian
central bank.
The price of gold declined in December along with estimated
export prices of coking coal and iron ore in a continuing
adjustment to lower spot and contract prices, the Reserve Bank
of Australia (RBA) said on Tuesday.
December's 1 percent drop on a monthly average basis in
special drawing right (SDR) terms follows a revised 0.2 percent
dip in November.
In Australian dollar terms, the index fell 2.5 percent in
December.
Over the past year, the index has risen by 11 percent in
SDR terms. Much of this rise has been due to the earlier
increases in iron ore, coking coal and thermal coal export
prices.
The index has gained 10 percent in Australian dollar terms
over the past year.
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Ed Davies)