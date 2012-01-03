SYDNEY Jan 3 Falling gold and coal prices drove Australia's official commodities index down 1 percent in December, based on preliminary estimates by the Australian central bank.

The price of gold declined in December along with estimated export prices of coking coal and iron ore in a continuing adjustment to lower spot and contract prices, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) said on Tuesday.

December's 1 percent drop on a monthly average basis in special drawing right (SDR) terms follows a revised 0.2 percent dip in November.

In Australian dollar terms, the index fell 2.5 percent in December.

Over the past year, the index has risen by 11 percent in SDR terms. Much of this rise has been due to the earlier increases in iron ore, coking coal and thermal coal export prices.

The index has gained 10 percent in Australian dollar terms over the past year. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Ed Davies)