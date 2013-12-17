CANBERRA Dec 17 Australia's government forecast
its budget deficit would swell to A$47 billion ($42 billion) in
the year to June as a slowdown in mining investment saps tax
revenues and other parts of the economy struggle to pick up the
slack.
The government now expects tepid gross domestic product
growth of 2.5 percent persisting through 2014/15, a downgrade
from forecasts of 3.0 percent just four months ago.
"While global economic conditions remain more subdued than
expected, it is the case that the Australian economy's growth
transition from resources investment to the non-resources sector
is also proving slower than expected," Treasurer Joe Hockey said
in releasing his midyear economic and fiscal outlook on Tuesday.
Economists had expected the 2013/14 deficit to balloon to
A$40 billion-A$50 billion, from the A$30.1 billion forecast by
the previous Labor government in August due to weaker than
expected growth, the scrapping of planned taxes and a A$8.8
billion injection for the Reserve Bank of Australia.
Hockey said budget deficits totalling A$123 billion were now
expected through to 2016/17, and deficits would continue until
2023/24 if left unchecked.
"This is an unsustainable fiscal position and the government
is committed to taking the hard decisions to live within its
means," Hockey said, adding that the May budget would outline
plans to return to surplus and pay down debt.
Net debt was projected to rise to A$280.5 billion, or 15.7
percent of GDP, in 2016/17.
Global demand for iron ore, coal and other natural resources
supported Australia's economy for most of the past decade, but
falling commodity prices and slower growth in top export market
China has dented confidence in the country's outlook.
A massive pipeline of energy and mining projects is starting
to come on stream and will provide a significant boost to
exports. But that will not be enough to replace the economic
uplift spurred by the construction of the massive liquefied
natural gas plants and iron ore mines in particular.
Traditional manufacturing industries have also been under
pressure from the prolonged strength of the Australian dollar
and rising costs. General Motors Co last week announced
it would close its Australian plants by 2017, the latest blow to
the struggling sector.
Below-trend growth, contained inflation and a gradual edging
up in jobless numbers have prompted the Reserve Bank of
Australia to cut interest rates to a record low of 2.5 percent
and rates are seen as likely to be on hold for much of 2014.
($1 = 1.1160 Australian dollars)
