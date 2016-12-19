BRIEF-FIRST TRUST PORTFOLIOS REPORTS 6.04 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN HOLLY ENERGY PARTNERS
* REPORTS 6.04 PERCENT PASSIVE STAKE IN HOLLY ENERGY PARTNERS LP AS OF DEC 31, 2016 - SEC FILING Source text (http://bit.ly/2koeQ6f) Further company coverage:
SYDNEY Dec 19 Australia's budget outlook is consistent with triple A ratings, Fitch ratings agency said on Monday, noting a slight deterioration in the nation's economic growth and fiscal forecasts.
"There are clear risks but overall, it is consistent with AAA ratings," said Mervyn Tang, sovereign analyst for Fitch ratings, highlighting risks from Australia's non-mining investments and China.
Australia's conservative government forecast its budget deficit for the fiscal year to June 2017 would amount to A$36.5 billion ($26.60 billion), down from an original A$37.1 billion prediction. (Reporting by Cecile Lefort; editing by Shri Navaratnam)
* REPORTS 6.04 PERCENT PASSIVE STAKE IN HOLLY ENERGY PARTNERS LP AS OF DEC 31, 2016 - SEC FILING Source text (http://bit.ly/2koeQ6f) Further company coverage:
* SAYS HAS RAISED $34.3 MILLION IN EQUITY FINANCING FROM TOTAL OFFERING AMOUNT OF $38.6 MILLION - SEC FILING Source text (http://bit.ly/2jZhNcN)
Jan 24 President Donald Trump's nominee to run the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services told a U.S. panel on Tuesday that he wants to ensure people with pre-existing conditions have access to health insurance, though he did not specify how.