SYDNEY, July 10 Australian business conditions picked up modestly in June as firms reported better sales, but confidence took a further hit from concerns about the EU debt crisis and domestic taxes, an industry survey showed on Tuesday.

National Australia Bank's monthly survey suggested the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) rate cuts in May and June had only a limited effect on shoring up sentiment in the face of so much global gloom.

The survey's main measure of business conditions rose 3 points in June to -1, but the index of confidence dropped a point to -3.

"The impact of RBA rate cuts was possibly outweighed by European economic instability and potential implications of the minerals resource rent tax (MRRT) and carbon tax," said Alan Oster, chief economist at NAB.

Both taxes came into effect at the start of July and have been the source of much angst among businesses. NAB noted that business confidence also fell sharply before the introduction of the goods and services tax back in 2000, only to recover smartly in the following few months.

NAB's survey did show some pick up in sales with that index rising 4 points to stand at 3 in June, in part thanks to a big improvement in the construction industry. The retail sector also reported better sales perhaps helped by government payouts to households in May and June.

Conditions improved across most industries, with mining the strongest, followed by recreation services and transport and utilities.

The survey's measure of profitability rose 5 points to -1 in June, but the employment index remained subdued at -4. The index of forward orders dropped 4 points to -8, perhaps pointing to softness ahead.

The survey found few signs of inflationary pressure. Labour costs growth ticked down in June, as did purchase costs growth. Growth in product prices remained low and retail prices fell marginally, suggesting further discounting.

The lack of price pressures is one reason NAB still expects at least one more easing from the RBA this year, possibly in September.

The central bank kept rates unchanged at 3.5 percent at its July policy meeting last week, noting that past cuts had delivered a material easing in policy and domestic economic growth had been stronger than first thought.

Official data show the economy grew a rapid 1.3 percent in the first quarter and 4.3 percent for the year, well above the growth pace implied by the NAB survey.

Indeed, surveys of business and consumer confidence have been subdued for months now even as official data has shown surprising resilience.

The RBA has cut rates by a total 125 basis points since November last year. (Reporting by Wayne Cole)