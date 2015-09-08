SYDNEY, Sept 8 Australian business conditions
improved in August as both trading and profitability grew, yet
confidence took a hit amid growing worries about the health of
China's economy, a survey showed on Tuesday showed.
National Australia Bank's monthly survey of more
than 500 firms showed its index of business conditions rose 5
points to +11 in August. In contrast, its measure of business
confidence dipped 3 points to +1 - its lowest since mid-2013.
"While confidence tends to track conditions quite closely,
recent financial market ructions and China growth concerns
appear to have had an unnerving effect on business - albeit not
enough to send confidence into negative territory," said NAB's
chief economist Alan Oster.
Overall, Oster said the survey results added to mounting
evidence that a weaker Australian dollar and record low interest
rates were having "the desired effect and helping to offset the
weakness in mining".
The survey's index of sales jumped to +20, from +12, while
profitability rose five points to +12.
Forward orders climbed two points to +5, but
disappointingly, the index of employment stayed in negative
territory at -1.
The capital expenditure index was unchanged at +6, remaining
just above its long-run average. Oster said trend growth pointed
to a stronger expansion of non-mining business investment than
what official data currently indicates.
This is likely to be welcomed by the Reserve Bank of
Australia, which is counting on a pick up in spending by firms
outside of the mining sector.
The survey offered little signs of inflationary pressure,
with labour costs still relatively subdued.
(Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Kim Coghill)