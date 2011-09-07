PERTH, Sept 7 Australia's top central banker said on Wednesday it was best for policy to stay steady in times of great global uncertainty -- another sign that interest rates could be on hold for months to come.

Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Glenn Stevens said the outlook for world growth had dimmed and it was possible this could ultimately restrain inflation at home, but it was far too early to tell for sure.

"Periods of sudden increases in anxiety within international financial markets are moments when, if at all possible, it is good to be in a position to be able to maintain steady settings," Stevens told an industry conference.

"In the recent few meetings, the board has judged it prudent to sit still, even though we saw data on prices that were, on their face, concerning."

The RBA held its September meeting on Tuesday and kept rates unchanged at 4.75 percent for a tenth month.

Yet Stevens was also optimistic that Australia would weather the turbulence, as Chinese and Indian demand for its resources fuelled a record-high terms of trade and a truly massive boom in mining investment.

"There is an epochal change occurring and Australians are also feeling that," said Stevens. "It is overwhelmingly positive for us in net terms, even if our tendency to dwell on the downside is more prominently on display at present."

Playing the cheerleader, Stevens noted there were more jobs in the Australian economy than ever before, the banking system was sound, sovereign debt was low and there was scope for macroeconomic policy to respond to events if needed.

He also judged that recent events were unlikely to have much effect on the very large pipeline of resource projects underway or planned.

"On all the available information, resources sector investment will probably rise by another 2 percentage points or more of annual GDP over the next couple of years," he said.

On the other hand, it was possible that households and non-resource firms watching global events might "continue their precautionary behaviour for longer than otherwise".

That could dampen demand somewhat and restrain wage demands, said Stevens, though he also noted that large rises in administered prices were still to come, notably for utilities.

"If so, that may act to curtail the upward trend in inflationary pressures that has, up to this point, appeared to be in prospect," he said.

The central bank had forecasted underlying inflation would break the top of its 2 to 3 percent target band by the end of this year and remain around there out to 2013.

Stevens said much would depend on how events in Europe and the United States played out and cautioned there was no way of knowing what would happen in financial markets "over the months ahead".

"There are any number of hurdles in Europe or the United States that could serve as a catalyst for increased anxiety," he said. "This state of affairs is likely to persist for the foreseeable future."

(Writing by Wayne Cole; Editing by Mark Bendeich)