SYDNEY, July 12 The Australian dollar is
trading at elevated levels mostly because of the country's very
high terms of trade and it is hard to make a case that the
currency is over-valued, a top Australian central banker said on
Thursday.
Speaking at an economics conference, Reserve Bank of
Australia (RBA) Deputy Governor Philip Lowe said the high Aussie
dollar, trading around parity with the U.S. dollar, has had an
important stabilising impact on the Australian economy.
Asked about the role of monetary policy on assisting
Australia deal with structural change, Lowe said the best thing
the RBA could do was keep inflation under control and rates were
not the best tool to deal with such change.
Lowe also said credit growth in Australia was running in
line with household incomes, a more sustainable position than in
the last decade when it grew much faster.
Lowe added the uncertainty about the European debt crisis
was impacting on households and business across the globe and
the situation was unlikely to improve anytime soon.
(Reporting by Wayne Cole)