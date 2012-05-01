UPDATE 2-Philippine environment minister doubles down on mining crackdown
* Minister says courts cannot stop closure of mines (Adds quotes from minister, comments from mining chamber)
SYDNEY May 1 The Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) index of commodity prices dipped 1.6 percent in April, from March, due mainly to falls in coal, gold, oil and aluminium.
In March, the index had risen 0.5 percent in special drawing rights (SDR) terms.
The index reading of 137.8 in April was 4.2 percent lower than the same month last year. Much of that fall was due to lower prices for coal, iron ore and wheat, the RBA said.
In Australian dollar terms, the index rose 0.4 percent in April, leaving it down 5.2 percent for the year. (Reporting by Wayne Cole)
MANILA, Feb 14 A Philippines' mining industry body said on Tuesday that a decision to cancel contracts for undeveloped mines should be a collective move by President Rodrigo Duterte and his cabinet, and does not rest with the environment minister alone.
* Shares indicated down 2.8 pct (Adds share indication, details on regional outlook, rivals, trader comment)