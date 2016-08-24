SYDNEY Aug 24 Australia is finally enjoying a
long-awaited recovery in government investment as spending on
public works expanded at a double-digit pace last quarter to hit
the highest in more than two years.
The upturn, combined with record-breaking spending on home
building, has cushioned the impact from a long retreat in mining
investment, providing vital support to economic growth.
Wednesday's data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics
showed spending on public works surged almost 16 percent in the
second quarter from the same period a year ago, to reach A$9.5
billion ($7.2 billion) in inflation-adjusted terms.
Home building was up a healthy 9.7 percent at A$17 billion
during the quarter, benefiting from historically low mortgage
rates and brisk population growth.
All that spending provided a timely offset to a
mining-driven slump in engineering work, which fell 25 percent
in the year to June.
The net result was that total construction work slipped 3.7
percent in the second quarter, from January-March, to stand at
A$47.4 billion. Work done in the first quarter was also revised
up to show a dip of just 0.3 percent from the originally
reported 2.6 percent drop.
STIMULUS IS WORKING
The climb in residential construction will reassure the
Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) that monetary stimulus is
working. Its latest cuts in May and August took rates to an
all-time low of 1.5 percent and have yet to make their mark on
building plans.
Approvals to build new homes are running at an historically
high annual pace of 224,000 and much of that is for high-rise
towers which take longer to complete, thus extending the
lifecycle of the building binge.
Just as welcome was a spate of new public transport projects
by state governments, which ended years of frugality for public
investment.
The shift was clear in results from building products group
Boral this week. "Major roads and infrastructure
projects are clearly ramping up," said CEO Mike Kane.
"As this sector has been gradually strengthening, the
resource boom, including the major LNG projects, has tapered
off," he added. "Strong demand from housing activity has helped
to ensure a smooth and broadly steady transition."
Boral's shares are up 17 percent this year, more than triple
the gain of the broader market.
Importantly for the broader economy, construction is also
labour intensive. Since mid-2013 when the home building boom
began, the construction sector has added over 100,000 jobs and
more than compensated for the 35,000 lost in mining.
(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Richard Borsuk)