SYDNEY Feb 7 Activity in Australia's construction industry contracted for the 20th straight month in January, according to an industry survey, though there were signs that cuts in interest rates were providing some relief to home building.

Tuesday's survey of over 150 firms by Australia Industry Group and the Housing Industry Association found business complaining of tight credit conditions, a lack of new tender opportunities and strong competition for existing work.

Still, various house building businesses indicated that successive interest rate cuts in November and December had helped to support an improvement in both customer enquiries and activity.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is holding its February policy meeting on Tuesday and most analysts believe it will deliver another quarter-point cut in rates to 4.0 percent.

The survey's overall construction index dipped 1.2 points to 39.8 in January, remaining well below the 50.0 threshold that is supposed to separate growth from contraction.

The survey has not had an especially good track record in predicting construction spending overall, with government data showing far more strength than suggested by the index.

Engineering spending in particular has been booming according to official figures as huge projects in mining and liquefied natural gas get underway.

The survey's measure of activity in the engineering sector fell 3.5 points in January to 47.8, though that remains the most resilient of all the sectors.

The biggest improvement came in the index of house building, which climbed 8.2 points to 41.1, while that for apartments edged up 1.3 points to 34.6. The measure of commercial building eased 2.4 points to 30.4.

There was a potentially positive sign on hiring with the index of employment rising 6.1 points to 45.3 in January, the highest reading in 11 months.

Building inflation looked well contained with the index of selling prices flat at 32.8, while that for input prices dropped 3.6 points to 69.9. (Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Lincoln Feast)