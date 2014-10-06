SYDNEY Oct 7 Australian construction activity expanded at the fastest pace in nine years in September led by a boom in housing and a recovery in commercial building, according to a survey out on Tuesday.

The overall index of construction activity jumped 4.1 points to 59.1 in September, yet further above the 50 threshold that separates growth from contraction, the report by the Australia Industry Group and Australian Housing Association showed.

This led to the highest rates of increase in employment and deliveries from suppliers since the survey began in September 2005, AIG said.

"Continuing strength in house and apartment building and a consolidation of improved conditions in commercial construction outshone a further, modest contraction in engineering construction," said AIG director of public policy, Peter Burn.

"In positive signs for the remainder of the year, new orders were strong in the three expanding sub-sectors and employment grew very solidly."

The upbeat survey would be welcome news to the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA), which has been counting on a revival in non-resources investment to help offset a cooling mining sector.

The central bank holds its October policy meeting on Tuesday and is widely expected to keep rates at record lows of 2.5 percent as the economy battles with the drag from mining and falling export prices.

Historically-low mortgage rates have clearly worked to revive the housing market with the survey's measure of house building up 0.8 points at a very high 61.7.

The measure for the volatile apartment sector dipped 4.4 points in the month, but was still strong at 60.5.

The commercial sector extended its recovery with that index up 3 points to 58.4, while engineering bounced 4.6 points to 48.3.

Encouragingly for the labour market, the survey's measure of employment surged 9.1 points to 62.8, the highest on record. The construction sector is a big employer and the strength bodes well for the official employment report due on Thursday.

An increase in the supply of new homes should also help to temper rapid growth in house prices, something the RBA has been increasingly concerned about amid escalating demand for investment properties. (Reporting by Wayne Cole)