By Wayne Cole

SYDNEY, June 13 Australian consumers are finding it tough to crack a smile as lower interest rates and upbeat economic data at home fail to dispel fears about the future amid a tide of negative international news, a survey showed on Wednesday.

The survey of 1,200 people by Westpac Bank and the Melbourne Institute showed its index of consumer sentiment rose a tiny 0.3 percent in June to 95.6, adding only marginally to May's 0.8 percent increase. A reading under 100 means pessimists outnumber optimists.

"This is another disappointing result," said Westpac chief economist Bill Evans. "Clearly other factors are dominating rates in the minds of consumers - those factors are concerns about the domestic economy and international conditions."

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) last week cut interest rates by a quarter point to 3.5 percent, the second easing in as many months, in part to cushion sentiment from concerns about the European debt crisis and global growth.

The flow of domestic data has also been upbeat with official figures showing the economy grew a surprisingly rapid 1.3 percent in the first quarter while employment beat all expectations in May.

But consumers surveyed regarded the economic news as mostly "unfavourable", particularly on conditions abroad. The weight of worry took a toll on the survey's measures of the future, whether for the economy or family finances.

Yet respondents were actually more upbeat about their current circumstances saying their finances had improved markedly in the last couple of months.

They also seemed to have the confidence to spend, with a measure of whether it was a good time to buy a major household item jumping 7.5 percent in June. Likewise, sentiment towards buying a car or a home improved, showing the impact of falling borrowing costs.

The RBA has cut its cash rate by a total 125 basis points since last November, pulling average mortgage rates down by around a full percentage point.

The head of the central bank on Wednesday acknowledged the general air of "dissatisfaction" in the country, but argued much of it was overdone.

In a speech to a government economic forum, RBA Governor Glenn Stevens highlighted Australia's relative economic resilience compared to most of its peers, with robust growth of 4.3 percent in the year to March.

Ratings agency Moody's on Wednesday provided another reminder of Australia's relative good fortune by affirming its status as one of only a handful of triple-A countries.

In a statement, Moody's said the outlook for the rating remained stable, setting Australia apart from so many of its peers at constant risk of downgrades.

For Stevens, the gloomy mood was the come-down from a housing and debt bubble that peaked back in 2007 when ever-rising home prices had seemed a painless route to prosperity.

With that bubble well and truly over Australians were having to save more for the future and didn't much like the experience.

Economists also suspect households are being cowed by worries over the looming launch of a carbon tax and a tax on major miners, both of which have been labelled as economic disasters by the Liberal National opposition.

"The imposition of the taxes is likely responsible for the slide in expectations, thanks to relentless negative media promotion by the Opposition," said Annette Beacher, head of Asia-Pacific research at TD Securities. (Additional reporting by Ian Chua in BRISBANE; Editing by Richard Pullin)