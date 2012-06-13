SYDNEY, June 13 A measure of Australian consumer confidence rose only slightly in June as a cut in interest rates and upbeat economic data at home failed to dispel fears about the future amid a tide of negative international news, a survey showed on Wednesday.

The survey of 1,200 people by Westpac Bank and the Melbourne Institute showed its index of consumer sentiment rose 0.3 percent in June to 95.6, adding only marginally to May's modest 0.8 percent increase.

"This is another disappointing result," said Westpac chief economist Bill Evans. "Clearly other factors are dominating rates in the minds of consumers - those factors are concerns about the domestic economy and international conditions."

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) last week cut interest rates by a quarter point to 3.5 percent, the second easing in as many months, in part to cushion sentiment from concerns about the European debt crisis and global growth.

The flow of domestic data had also been upbeat with official figures showing the economy grew a surprisingly rapid 1.3 percent in the first quarter while employment beat all expectations in May.

Yet consumers surveyed regarded the economic news as mostly "unfavourable", particularly on conditions abroad.

The survey's measure of consumers' outlook for economic conditions over the next 12 months dipped 0.2 percent, while that for the next five years slipped 3.8 percent.

The survey's measure of family finances over the next 12 months also dropped by 7.7 percent in June.

Yet the index for family finances compared to a year ago rose 4.6 percent, on top of a 17.0 percent gain in May.

Consumers also seemed in a mood to spend with the measure of whether it was a good time to buy a major household item rising 7.5 percent in June. Similar measures on whether it was a good time to buy a car or a home, also showed gains in June. (Reporting by Wayne Cole)