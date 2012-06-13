SYDNEY, June 13 A measure of Australian consumer
confidence rose only slightly in June as a cut in interest rates
and upbeat economic data at home failed to dispel fears about
the future amid a tide of negative international news, a survey
showed on Wednesday.
The survey of 1,200 people by Westpac Bank and the
Melbourne Institute showed its index of consumer sentiment rose
0.3 percent in June to 95.6, adding only marginally to May's
modest 0.8 percent increase.
"This is another disappointing result," said Westpac chief
economist Bill Evans. "Clearly other factors are dominating
rates in the minds of consumers - those factors are concerns
about the domestic economy and international conditions."
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) last week cut interest
rates by a quarter point to 3.5 percent, the second easing in as
many months, in part to cushion sentiment from concerns about
the European debt crisis and global growth.
The flow of domestic data had also been upbeat with official
figures showing the economy grew a surprisingly rapid 1.3
percent in the first quarter while employment beat all
expectations in May.
Yet consumers surveyed regarded the economic news as mostly
"unfavourable", particularly on conditions abroad.
The survey's measure of consumers' outlook for economic
conditions over the next 12 months dipped 0.2 percent, while
that for the next five years slipped 3.8 percent.
The survey's measure of family finances over the next 12
months also dropped by 7.7 percent in June.
Yet the index for family finances compared to a year ago
rose 4.6 percent, on top of a 17.0 percent gain in May.
Consumers also seemed in a mood to spend with the measure of
whether it was a good time to buy a major household item rising
7.5 percent in June. Similar measures on whether it was a good
time to buy a car or a home, also showed gains in June.
(Reporting by Wayne Cole)