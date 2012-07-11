SYDNEY, July 11 A measure of Australian consumer
confidence jumped in July as households became more optimistic
about the economic outlook and their finances following recent
interest rate cuts, a survey showed on Wednesday.
The poll of 1,200 people by Westpac Bank and the
Melbourne Institute showed its index of consumer sentiment
climbed 3.7 percent in July to 99.1, adding to June's slight 0.3
percent increase.
"Finally we have some evidence that the Reserve Bank's
policy of cutting the official cash rate by 125bps between
November last year and June this year is starting to gain more
positive traction with households," said Westpac chief economist
Bill Evans.
"Over the month, households were probably buoyed
considerably by the result from the Greek elections and the
positive reception to the latest European leaders' summit,
averting, at least for the time being, a new crisis in Europe."
Falls in petrol prices, down by 13 percent since May and
gains in the share market as well as a rally in the Australian
dollar to $1.0200 from $0.9800 also added to confidence.
"However, this result is far from convincing and should not
be interpreted that we can expect confidence to steadily return
to more normal levels over the months ahead," Evans warned.
"It is our view that interest rates in Australia are still
too high."
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) left interest rates
steady at 3.5 percent this month, saying a material easing had
already been delivered and pointing to resilience in indicators
of domestic activity.
The survey's measure of consumers' outlook for economic
conditions over the next 12 months rose 5.8 percent, while that
for the next five years climbed 5.2 percent.
The survey's measure of family finances over the next 12
months gained 3.0 percent in July. The index for family finances
compared to a year ago rose 4.6 percent.
Consumers also seemed in a mood to spend with the measure of
whether it was a good time to buy a major household item rising
1.1 percent in July.
(Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Lincoln Feast)