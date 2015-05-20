Mexico's Carstens says ready to act to anchor inflation
ACAPULCO, Mexico March 22 Mexico's central bank will act in an opportune manner to ensure that inflation expectations are anchored, central bank chief Agustin Carstens said on Wednesday.
SYDNEY May 20 A measure of Australian consumer sentiment surged in May as people's outlook on the economy brightened following this month's interest rate cut and after the government unveiled a budget that included a surprise tax break for small businesses.
Wednesday's survey of 1,200 people by the Melbourne Institute and Westpac Bank showed its index of consumer sentiment rose a seasonally adjusted 6.4 percent in May, from April when it fell 3.2 percent.
The index reading of 102.4 was 10.1 percent higher than in May last year.
"It is the first time since February this year that the Index has been above 100, the point above which optimists outnumber pessimists. It is the highest level of the Index since January last year," said Bill Evans, Westpac's chief economist.
"Clearly, the two driving forces behind this boost have been the Federal Budget and the interest rate cut."
The May survey showed its measure of economic conditions for the next 12 months climbed 9.2 percent, while that for the next 5 years soared 20.2 percent.
A measure of family finances compared to a year ago rose 5.8 percent, while the outlook for the next 12 months gained 2.2 percent. (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
March 22 Small U.S. business online lender Kabbage Inc is in talks to raise a new round of equity funding that could be used for potential acquisitions at a time when many of its peers face funding challenges, people familiar with the matter said.