SYDNEY, July 15 A measure of Australian consumer
sentiment fell for a second straight month in July with
households seemingly spooked by gloomy media coverage of events
in China and Greece, underlying how volatile the mood has
become.
The survey of 1,200 people by the Melbourne Institute and
Westpac Bank showed its index of consumer sentiment
fell a seasonally adjusted 3.2 percent in July, from June.
The index reading of 92.2 was 2.8 percent lower than in June
2014 and the weakest since December.
The drop has more than wiped out the May bounce that
followed a cut in interest rates to record lows and a government
budget that included a surprise tax break for small businesses.
Westpac chief economist, Bill Evans, attributed the latest
decline to economic instability in Europe and "sensational
coverage" of the recent slump in Chinese shares.
With shares in China now having steadied and progress made
on a debt deal for Greece, it was likely that sentiment could
bounce back in coming weeks, said Evans.
Indeed, it was notable that a survey of businesses out this
week showed no such concerns with confidence at its highest in
nearly two years as sales and profits improved markedly in June.
"Further evidence that this headline impact from overseas
news is unlikely to be sustained can be found in the response of
households to the outlook for the unemployment rate," said
Evans, noting that fears of unemployment had declined.
The details of the survey also proved a very mixed bag.
While the measure of family finances compared to a year ago
dived 10.4 percent, the outlook for the next 12 months actually
improved by 6.9 percent.
The survey's measure of economic conditions for the next 12
months dropped 10.4 percent, while that for the next 5 years
eased 4.4 percent.
Yet the index for whether it was a good time to buy a major
household item edged up 0.2 percent.
Respondents were also torn on the outlook for housing. While
the index for whether it was a good time to buy a home tumbled
16.7 percent in the month, consumers still expected house prices
to continue to rise.
(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)