SYDNEY, Aug 31 Changes in outstanding Australian private sector credit for July, released by the Reserve Bank of Australia on Wednesday.

Figures are seasonally adjusted in percentage terms

Jul Jun yr/yr

Total credit +0.2 -0.1 +2.7

Housing +0.4 +0.3 +5.9

Other personal use -0.3 -0.4 -0.1

Business credit 0.0 -0.7 -1.9

Annual growth in housing credit has slowed to around 5 to 6 percent in the last few months, a marked change from the double-digit pace of the previous decade. Personal credit has been subdued as households chose to save more and borrow less.

Business credit has also been soft, in part because many larger firms are funding investment spending by using strong cash flows and by raising money through markets rather than banks. (Reporting by Wayne Cole)