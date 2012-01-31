SYDNEY, Jan 31 Changes in outstanding Australian private sector credit for December, released by the Reserve Bank of Australia on Tuesday.

Figures are seasonally adjusted in percentage terms:

Dec Nov yr/yr Total credit +0.3 +0.3 +3.5 Housing +0.4 +0.4 +5.4 Other personal use -0.1 +0.1 -1.0 Business credit +0.3 +0.2 +1.4

Annual growth in housing credit ran at between 5 and 6 percent for much of last year, a marked change from the double-digit pace of the previous decade. Personal credit has been very subdued as households chose to save more and borrow less.

Business credit has also been soft, in part because many larger firms are funding investment spending by using strong cash flows and by raising money through markets rather than banks. (Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by John Mair)