SYDNEY, Sept 28 Following are changes in outstanding Australian private sector credit for August, released by the Reserve Bank of Australia on Friday. Figures are seasonally adjusted in percentage terms: Aug Jul yr/yr Total credit +0.2 +0.2 +4.1 Housing +0.3 +0.3 +4.8 Other personal use -0.3 -0.3 -1.4 Business credit -0.1 +0.1 +4.0 Annual growth in housing credit has been running around 5 percent for months, a marked change from the double-digit pace of the previous decade. Personal credit has been subdued as households chose to save more and borrow less. Growth in business credit had picked up in the last few months having been negative for much of 2011, though now it seems to be losing steam again. (Reporting by Wayne Cole)