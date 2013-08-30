SYDNEY Aug 30 Australian private sector credit for July, released by the Reserve Bank of Australia on Friday.

Figures are seasonally adjusted in percentage terms:

Jul Jun yr/yr Total credit 0.4 0.4 3.2 Housing 0.4 0.4 4.7 Other personal use 0.0 0.3 0.5 Business credit 0.4 0.5 1.3

Market forecasts had been for a rise of 0.3 percent in total credit in July. (Reporting by Wayne Cole)