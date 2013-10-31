UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
SYDNEY, Oct 31 Australian private sector credit and changes in financial aggregates for September, released by the Reserve Bank of Australia on Thursday. Figures are seasonally adjusted in percentage terms: Sep Aug yr/yr Total credit 0.3 0.3 3.3 Housing 0.4 0.4 4.8 Other personal use 0.3 0.2 1.0 Business credit -0.1 0.1 1.1 Market forecasts had been for a rise of 0.4 percent in total credit in September. (Reporting by Wayne Cole)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts