SYDNEY, Oct 31 Australian private sector credit and changes in financial aggregates for September, released by the Reserve Bank of Australia on Thursday. Figures are seasonally adjusted in percentage terms: Sep Aug yr/yr Total credit 0.3 0.3 3.3 Housing 0.4 0.4 4.8 Other personal use 0.3 0.2 1.0 Business credit -0.1 0.1 1.1 Market forecasts had been for a rise of 0.4 percent in total credit in September. (Reporting by Wayne Cole)