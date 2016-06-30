SYDNEY, June 30 Australian private sector credit and changes in financial aggregates for May, released by the Reserve Bank of Australia on Friday. Figures are seasonally adjusted in percentage terms: May Apr yr/yr Total credit +0.4 +0.5 +6.5 Housing +0.5 +0.4 +6.9 Other personal use =0.1 -0.1 -1.1 Business credit +0.3 +0.8 +7.1 (Reporting by Wayne Cole)