SYDNEY, Feb 28 Australian private sector credit and changes in financial aggregates for January, released by the Reserve Bank of Australia on Tuesday. Figures are seasonally adjusted in percentage terms: Jan Dec yr/yr Total credit +0.2 +0.7 +5.4 Housing +0.5 +0.5 +6.4 Other personal use -0.2 -0.1 -1.3 Business credit -0.3 +1.1 +4.7