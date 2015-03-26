SYDNEY, March 20 Australian investors will be
showered in upwards of A$50 billion in cash over the next few
weeks as dividend and bond payments come due, an injection of
spending power that could prove a timely fillip for economic
growth.
April looks like being a bumper month as a record A$27
billion in bonds mature, while coupon payments of A$4.3 billion
amount to six times the monthly average.
The flood comes as corporates are scheduled to pay over A$21
billion in dividends, a peculiar feature of Australia where
companies pay out two third of earnings - more than double the
level of their U.S. counterparts.
The total flow equates to roughly 3.3 percentage points of
the country's entire annual economic output and analysts are
hopeful some of its will spill over into added spending.
"The redistribution of money from companies to consumers
will put dollars in people's pockets and hopefully provide
useful stimulus to the Australian economy," said Craig James,
chief economist at CommSec.
"Hopefully some investors will put any extra dollars to work
in retail therapy."
The economy could do with the help as growth slowed to a sub
par 2.5 percent last year amid a fading mining boom and a
widespread reluctance by businesses to invest.
Seeking to revive activity, the Reserve Bank of Australia
(RBA) cut interest rates to an historic low of 2.25 percent in
February and is widely expected to ease again in the next couple
of months.
Still, it is far from clear how much of the cash windfall
will end up in domestic consumption.
Indeed, a chunk is set to go abroad as foreigners owned
roughly A$411 billion of Australian stocks at the end of last
year, out of a total market of A$1.5 trillion.
BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto are first and
third respectively on the list of top dividend payers in
Australia, yet foreign investors own the majority of shares in
both and will get the lion's share of the cash.
Much is also likely to go back into bonds or stocks.
Dividend reinvestment plans have been increasingly popular in
the last year with most major companies running them.
Banks have been especially keen as reinvestment helps build
the equity buffers needed to meet tighter global capital
standards.
(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Eric Meijer)