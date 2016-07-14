* Employment +7,900 in June, just under forecasts of +10,000
* Full-time jobs jump 34,800
* Jobless rate edges up a tick to 5.8 pct, as expected
* A$ gains as market focuses on full-time revival
SYDNEY, July 14 Australian employment rose only
modestly in June while the unemployment rate ticked up to 5.8
percent, yet a sharp jump in full-time jobs was welcomed by
investors who nudged the local dollar higher.
Thursday's data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics
showed 7,900 net new jobs were created in June, after a 19,200
gain the month before. Full-time employment impressed with an
increase of 38,400 as such positions tend to pay much better
than temporary work.
Median forecasts had been for a rise of 10,000 jobs, though
there had been a risk a statistical quirk in the survey would
produce a sizeable fall in the month.
The unemployment rate edged up a tick to 5.8 percent from
5.7 percent, but remains considerably lower than policy makers
had forecasted at the start of the year.
Investors pushed the local dollar up a quarter of a U.S.
cent to $0.7628 after the data, though the figures were
not considered so strong as to lessen the chance of a cut in
interest rates in coming months.
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has kept rates at a
record low of 1.75 percent since cutting in May, but has
signalled it was watching coming data to decide if policy needed
to be eased further.
Crucial will be the consumer price index (CPI) for the
second quarter due late in July, where another low reading would
greatly add to the case for a move in August.
"We know that inflation is so low and wage growth is so weak
that if we get another quite weak CPI, then that would be the
trigger for another rate cut," said Gareth Aird, a senior
economist at Commonwealth Bank.
BUSINESSES UPBEAT ON HIRING
Analysts consider the jobless rate a better barometer of
trends in the labour market when compared to the volatile
employment series.
Unemployment has been lower than expected for much of this
year yet has created little in the way of wage inflation,
suggesting there is still plenty of slack in the labour force.
Leading indicators of labour demand, including vacancies and
business surveys, point to continued growth in employment ahead.
A closely-watched National Australia Bank survey of
businesses out this week showed its index of employment jumped
to a five-year peak in June, consistent with healthy annual jobs
growth of around 2 percent.
"This outcome hints at an annual job creation rate of around
212,000 in coming months, which would be more than sufficient to
lower the unemployment rate further," said NAB chief economist
Alan Oster.
