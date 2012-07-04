SYDNEY, July 4 Australian spending on engineering projects leapt to record heights in the first quarter of the year with tens of billions of dollars of work still in the pipeline, government data showed on Wednesday.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics reported the total value of engineering work completed in the first quarter rose 13.3 percent, compared to the previous quarter.

Adjusted for inflation, spending of A$29.8 billion ($30.7 billion) was another all-time high and 35.6 percent up on the same quarter of last year.

Spending by the private sector alone was up 56.2 percent on the same quarter of 2011, led by the mining and liquefied natural gas sectors.

And there was a lot more spending to come, on everything from ports to roads and power generation. Total engineering work yet to be done climbed to A$137.3 billion in current dollars, almost 13 percent higher than the same quarter last year.

That equals nearly 10 percent of Australia's A$1.4 trillion in annual gross domestic product (GDP), and is a key reason the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) remains optimistic about the outlook for economic growth.

This mountain of spending should help offset softness in some other parts of the economy struggling with a high Australian dollar and restrained consumer spending.

Most of the investment boom was in the mining and liquefied natural gas sectors where work yet to be done amounted to A$91.8 billion. That compares to just $20 billion as recently as 2009 and only A$1.1 billion a decade earlier. (Reporting by Wayne Cole)