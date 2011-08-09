* Australia economic fundamentals remain sound

* Visits to Japan, Taiwan, Indonesia reinforce demand views

* Still expects Japan's Inpex to move on Ichthys project (Adds detail)

PERTH, Aug 9 There is still growing demand for Australia's commodities, particularly from Asia, despite turmoil in global markets, Australian Resources Minister Martin Ferguson said on Tuesday.

Australia's economic fundamentals remained sound despite concerns about the economic situation in the United States and Europe, he added, saying Australia would ride out any crisis as it did during the last global downturn.

"Yes, there are economic challenges in North America and Europe," Ferguson told reporters on the sidelines of an oil industry event in Perth.

But, he added, "You look at the region in which we live and operate, there is still growth and demand for our commodities.

"Clearly, the world is worried about the impact of what's happening in North America and Europe ... there's no doubt that could have an impact on the level of growth that countries like Australia achieve, but let's be clear: the fundamentals of Australia economically are very, very sound."

Ferguson said recent visits to Japan, Taiwan and Indonesia had reinforced his view that regional demand for Australia's commodities remained strong.

"Australia is the flavour of the month, from a reliable suppliers' point of view and (from) the fact that we are seeking to grow our export opportunities," Ferguson said, adding that Australia had major investment projects in petroleum, iron ore and coal, and he expected additional investment to come.

A record A$430 billion ($443 billion) in resources investment is underway or on the drawing board in Australia.

Ferguson said he expected Japan's Inpex Corp to go ahead with its Ichthys liquefied natural gas project in Australia. A final investment decision is expected this year.

Despite strong demand for commodities, however, Australian resource projects still faced challenges from the continuing labour shortage and resulting cost pressures, Ferguson said.

($1 = 0.970 Australian Dollars) (Reporting by Rebekah Kebede; Editing by Michael Smith)