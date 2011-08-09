PERTH Aug 9 There is still growing demand for Australia's commodities, particularly from Asia, despite turmoil in global markets, Australian Resources Minister Martin Ferguson said on Tuesday.

Australia's economic fundamentals remained sound despite concerns about the economic situation in the United States and Europe, he added, saying Australia would ride out any crisis as it did during the last global downturn.

"There is still growth and demand for our commodities," Ferguson told reporters in Perth.

"We have done it before and we will do it again."

He said many of the projects in the petroleum sector are well advanced and expects them to continue despite global trouble.

(Reporting by Rebekah Kebede; Editing by Michael Smith)