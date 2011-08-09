SYDNEY Aug 10 Australian banks do not face any problems in obtaining funding after recent turmoil in global financial markets, Treasurer Wayne Swan said on Wednesday. "None at all, absolutely none at all, our banks are in absolutely great shape... we have some of the strongest banks in the world and they are not experiencing any challenges at the moment," Swan told CNBC, when asked whether he had any concerns about banks and wholesale funding. (Reporting by Ed Davies; Ediitng by Narayanan Somasundaram)