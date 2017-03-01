* Q4 GDP rises 1.1 pct q/q to beat forecasts, up 2.4 pct y/y
* Consumer spending, exports and govt investment all upbeat
* Nominal GDP jumps 3 pct q/q, biggest gain since mid-2010
* Supports RBA optimism, market prices out chance of rate
cuts
(Adds analyst reaction, detail)
By Wayne Cole
SYDNEY, March 1 Australia's economy rebounded
sharply last quarter as commodity exports boomed while consumers
and the government lifted spending, extending the resource rich
nation's 25-year streak of uninterrupted expansion.
The recovery saved the political blushes of the conservative
government of Malcolm Turnbull, which is riding low in the polls
and might have come unglued at news of an actual recession.
"No recession, all the doomsters can go back to their
caves," said Shane Oliver, head of economics at AMP Capital.
The local dollar rose a fifth of a U.S. cent after
the Australian Bureau of Statistics reported gross domestic
product (GDP) climbed 1.1 percent in the fourth quarter.
That handily topped forecasts of a 0.7 percent gain and came
as a huge relief after the third quarter's shock 0.5 percent
decline. It also marked 102 quarters without recession, just one
quarter short of the all-time record held by the Netherlands.
"We have ended up with quite strong consumer spending, a
rebound in housing, stronger business investment, stronger
public demand and stronger net exports," Oliver said.
Growth for the year also surprised at 2.4 percent, up from
1.9 percent and ahead of most of Australia's rich world peers -
an outcome that virtually shuts the door to any further rate
cuts this year.
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is counting on growth to
pick up to around 3 percent this year and next, thanks in part
to surging exports of liquefied natural gas.
Record-low interest rates of 1.5 percent are supporting
consumer spending and home building, but the RBA is wary of
easing further for fear of stoking already-hot house prices.
Figures from property consultant CoreLogic out on Wednesday
showed prices in the major cities surged in February, taking the
annual pace of gains to its highest since mid-2010.
CASH JACKPOT
Yet neither is there much pressure for a rise in rates given
measures of inflation are near historic lows and wages are
growing at a pace last seen in the recession of 1991.
Indeed, real unit labour costs shrank 3.4 percent in the
quarter implying businesses were becoming more competitive.
Companies were certainly rolling in cash with surging prices for
iron ore and coal lifting miners' profits by 50 percent.
That flood of money was a big boost to measures of national
income and nominal growth. Real net national disposable income,
a proxy for living standards in general, leapt 2.9 percent in
the quarter and 6.8 percent for the year.
Likewise, nominal GDP jumped 3.0 percent in the quarter, the
biggest gain since mid-2010, taking output for the year to A$1.7
trillion ($1.30 trillion) in current dollars.
That will be a boon for the government since it is nominal
growth that drives tax revenues and it needs all the money it
can get to plug a persistent budget deficit.
Ratings agency S&P Global has repeatedly cautioned that it
might downgrade the country's triple A credit rating if the
promised path to a surplus by 2020 were to slip again.
"This should give the ratings agencies pause for thought,"
said Michael Blythe, chief economist at CBA.
"Higher tax revenues, rising national income and a shrinking
current account deficit don't seem to argue for a downgrade."
($1 = 1.3057 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)