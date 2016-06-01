* GDP rises 1.1 pct in Q1, 3.1 pct on year
* Annual growth fastest since Q3 2012
* Australian dollar rallies, markets trim rate cut risk
(Updates with details)
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, June 1 Australia's economic growth
boomed past expectations in the first quarter with the annual
pace speeding to its fastest in over three years, an upbeat
result that all but assures the central bank will be on hold at
its policy meeting next week.
The official data on Wednesday showed gross domestic product
(GDP) grew 1.1 percent in the three months to March,
accelerating from an upwardly revised 0.7 percent and well above
the median forecast of 0.8 percent.
That pushed the annual growth rate to 3.1 percent - a pace
not seen since late 2012 - from a downwardly revised 2.9
percent, keeping the economy well on track to meet the Reserve
Bank of Australia's (RBA) forecast of 2.5-3.5 percent by June.
While the growth - driven by exports of iron ore, coal and
liquefied natural gas - is good news for policymakers, questions
about the sustainability of strong trade cloud the growth
outlook for the rest of the year.
"The gloomsters will say the data is wrong. But it is hard
to argue with a mountain of evidence," said Craig James, chief
economist at CommSec.
"What is happening is what is supposed to be happening -
mining construction gave us extra production capacity, now that
extra capacity is being put to work."
The Australian dollar shot up nearly half a U.S.
cent as investors trimmed the risk of another cut in rates this
year. The market is giving less than a 50-50 chance of an easing
by August and is no longer fully priced for an easing this year.
EXPORT BOOM
Shane Oliver, chief economist, AMP Capital Investors, said
all of the growth came from trade as the third phase of the
mining boom kicks in as projects start exporting.
"We have had the mining investment boom that's come to an
end. Now we are seeing the boom in mining and resource-related
exports, that's what is driving this growth."
That leaves Australia's future growth potential at the mercy
of offshore demand, particularly that of China, its single
biggest export market.
Australia's shipments of iron ore - the country's top export
earner - to China remained surprisingly robust in the first four
months of the year, defying fears of a collapse in demand.
Iron ore exports from Australia's Port Hedland - the world's
largest iron ore terminal and used by mining giant BHP Billiton
- have been about 30 million tonnes per month on
average this year, little changed from the 2015 monthly average.
"Even mining companies don't expect resources exports to
continue to rise at their current pace," Paul Dales, chief
Australia & NZ economist at Capital Economics, wrote in a
research note.
While China's manufacturing sector expanded for the third
straight month in May, factory orders have softened, suggesting
the world's second-largest economy is struggling to regain
traction.
For now though, the GDP data means the RBA can focus on how
inflation develops before deciding on its next move.
Last month, the RBA reduced its cash rate to a record low
1.75 percent last month due to alarmingly low inflation even
though it maintained its growth forecasts.
The RBA next meets on June 7.
Australia hasn't seen a recession in around 25 years and its
run of growth is the envy of other rich nations including the
United States, which last week reported annualised growth of 0.8
percent in the first quarter.
The improving economic background should also provide a
political boost to the coalition government of Malcolm Turnbull,
who faces a national election next month.
