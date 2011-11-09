MELBOURNE Nov 10 Europe's debt crisis is likely
to weigh on the global economy for some time to come, a top
Australian central banker said on Thursday, though he hoped
resilience in Asia and the United States would limit any damage
domestically.
Speaking at an agricultural conference, Reserve Bank of
Australia (RBA) Assistant Governor Philip Lowe said the central
bank still assumed Europe would do enough to avert a "real
disaster" but could not avoid bouts of major market volatility.
"There are, of course, a range of other scenarios, many of
which, unfortunately, are on the downside," said Lowe. "This
inevitably means that there is likely to be considerable
uncertainty about the global economy for some time."
That was one reason the RBA reversed course last week and
cut interest rates by a quarter point to 4.5 percent, the first
easing since early 2009.
Lowe's comments come as global markets took another dive on
fears the EU debt's crisis would engulf Italy, and could even
lead to a break up of the euro.
Investors are now pricing in a 110 percent chance <0#YIB:>
the RBA will have to cut rates to 4.25 percent in December, and
imply a round of further easing toward 3 percent next year.
Still, Lowe said it was important not to lose sight of the
resilience being shown by Asia and the United States. Asia, in
particular, takes over 70 percent of Australia's exports and so
far signs are that growth was remaining firm.
"Taking a slightly longer-term perspective, one encouraging
development is that domestic demand in the region appears still
to be growing reasonably strongly," he said.
"This is important because over the years ahead, Asia will
need to rely more on domestic consumption, rather than exports
and investment, to drive its growth."
Emerging and developing countries could account for
three-quarters of global growth in coming years, helping keep
world growth at around average even as many developed nations
struggle.
"From Australia's perspective, global growth somewhere
around average, or just a little below, would make for a
relatively benign international backdrop," said Lowe.
He also saw the ascent of Asia as a major positive for
Australia's farm sector as rising incomes boosted food
consumption and the demand for more protein, especially meat.
In China alone, food consumption per capita had more than
doubled in the past 50 years.
"Over the years ahead, this switch in diets is likely to
generate strong underlying growth in demand for a wide range of
agricultural commodities," said Lowe. "These fundamental global
drivers are reasonably favourable for the Australian farming
sector."
Farm output in Australia had increased by around 70 percent
since the mid 1990s, even with a number of drought-stricken
years. The current year was set to be a good one, with the
winter wheat crop expected to be a near record.
As a result, farm incomes over this year and last were
expected to be almost double the average of the previous two
decades, said Lowe.
(Writing by Wayne Cole; Editing by Ed Davies)