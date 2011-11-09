MELBOURNE Nov 10 Europe's debt crisis is likely to weigh on the global economy for some time to come, a top Australian central banker said on Thursday, though he hoped resilience in Asia and the United States would limit any damage domestically.

Speaking at an agricultural conference, Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Assistant Governor Philip Lowe said the central bank still assumed Europe would do enough to avert a "real disaster" but could not avoid bouts of major market volatility.

"There are, of course, a range of other scenarios, many of which, unfortunately, are on the downside," said Lowe. "This inevitably means that there is likely to be considerable uncertainty about the global economy for some time."

That was one reason the RBA reversed course last week and cut interest rates by a quarter point to 4.5 percent, the first easing since early 2009.

Lowe's comments come as global markets took another dive on fears the EU debt's crisis would engulf Italy, and could even lead to a break up of the euro.

Investors are now pricing in a 110 percent chance <0#YIB:> the RBA will have to cut rates to 4.25 percent in December, and imply a round of further easing toward 3 percent next year.

Still, Lowe said it was important not to lose sight of the resilience being shown by Asia and the United States. Asia, in particular, takes over 70 percent of Australia's exports and so far signs are that growth was remaining firm.

"Taking a slightly longer-term perspective, one encouraging development is that domestic demand in the region appears still to be growing reasonably strongly," he said.

"This is important because over the years ahead, Asia will need to rely more on domestic consumption, rather than exports and investment, to drive its growth."

Emerging and developing countries could account for three-quarters of global growth in coming years, helping keep world growth at around average even as many developed nations struggle.

"From Australia's perspective, global growth somewhere around average, or just a little below, would make for a relatively benign international backdrop," said Lowe.

He also saw the ascent of Asia as a major positive for Australia's farm sector as rising incomes boosted food consumption and the demand for more protein, especially meat.

In China alone, food consumption per capita had more than doubled in the past 50 years.

"Over the years ahead, this switch in diets is likely to generate strong underlying growth in demand for a wide range of agricultural commodities," said Lowe. "These fundamental global drivers are reasonably favourable for the Australian farming sector."

Farm output in Australia had increased by around 70 percent since the mid 1990s, even with a number of drought-stricken years. The current year was set to be a good one, with the winter wheat crop expected to be a near record.

As a result, farm incomes over this year and last were expected to be almost double the average of the previous two decades, said Lowe. (Writing by Wayne Cole; Editing by Ed Davies)