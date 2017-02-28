SYDNEY Feb 28 Australian government spending
for consumption was roughly unchanged in the fourth quarter at
an inflation-adjusted A$77.99 billion ($59.84 billion), the
Australian Bureau of Statistics reported on Tuesday.
Investment spending by the government and public enterprises
rose 7.7 percent to A$20.24 billion, implying total spending
likely made a small addition to economic growth.
The data will feed into the gross domestic product (GDP)
report for the fourth quarter due on Wednesday.
($1 = 1.3033 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)