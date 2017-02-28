SYDNEY Feb 28 Australian government spending for consumption was roughly unchanged in the fourth quarter at an inflation-adjusted A$77.99 billion ($59.84 billion), the Australian Bureau of Statistics reported on Tuesday.

Investment spending by the government and public enterprises rose 7.7 percent to A$20.24 billion, implying total spending likely made a small addition to economic growth.

The data will feed into the gross domestic product (GDP) report for the fourth quarter due on Wednesday. ($1 = 1.3033 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)