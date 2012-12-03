SYDNEY Dec 3 Home prices in Australia's major cities were unchanged over November, industry figures showed on Monday, a sign that cuts in interest rates to date have had only a limited impact on the struggling housing market.

Data from property consultant RP Data-Rismark showed dwelling prices were flat on the month to be down 0.1 percent on November last year. Capital city home values were 5.6 percent lower than their historic highs hit in late 2010, but up 2 percent from the lows of May this year.

Home values in Sydney rose 1.3 percent for the year, leaving it as the most expensive Australian city with a median price of A$555,000 ($572,000).

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has cut interest rates by a full percentage point since May and is thought likely to ease further at its monthly policy meeting on Tuesday.

The major banks, however, have not passed on the cuts in full to mortgage rates, citing the need to protect profit margins in the face of higher funding costs. (Reporting by Wayne Cole)