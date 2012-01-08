SYDNEY Jan 9 Sales of new homes in Australia rose a strong 6.8 percent in November to the highest in five months as a cut in interest rates gave a boost to demand after a long period of softness, an industry survey showed on Monday.

The Housing Industry Association (HIA) said its survey of major builders showed sales of new detached houses rose 9.8 percent in November, while the ever-volatile multi-unit sector dropped by 17 percent.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) cut its main cash rate by a quarter point to 4.5 percent early in November, and followed with a second easing to 4.25 percent in December. (Reporting by Wayne Cole)