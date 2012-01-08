SYDNEY Jan 9 Sales of new homes in
Australia rose a strong 6.8 percent in November to the highest
in five months as a cut in interest rates gave a boost to demand
after a long period of softness, an industry survey showed on
Monday.
The Housing Industry Association (HIA) said its survey of
major builders showed sales of new detached houses rose 9.8
percent in November, while the ever-volatile multi-unit sector
dropped by 17 percent.
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) cut its main cash rate
by a quarter point to 4.5 percent early in November, and
followed with a second easing to 4.25 percent in December.
(Reporting by Wayne Cole)