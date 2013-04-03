SYDNEY, April 3 Sales of new homes in Australia fell back in February to end a four-month string of gains and deal a blow to hopes for a much-needed pick up in home building, industry figures showed on Wednesday.

The Housing Industry Association (HIA) said its survey of large builders showed sales of new homes dropped 5.3 percent in February, undoing much of January's 6.2 percent jump.

Sales of new detached houses fell 4.0 percent, while those in the volatile multi-unit sector retreated by 11 percent.

"These data are disappointing in the context of the growth in sales over previous months," said HIA senior economist, Shane Garrett.

"If we take a broader view of the situation, the overall direction of activity is still quite encouraging," he added. "New home sales are up strongly over the last three months in almost all states, in terms of both houses and multi-units."

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has been counting on a revival in home construction to help support the economy as a long boom in mining investment finally plateaus this year.

Past cuts in interest rates have led to some recovery in approvals to build new homes while home prices have picked up smartly since the turn of the year. (Reporting by Wayne Cole)