SYDNEY Jan 31 Sales of new homes in Australia
rose for a third straight month in December, industry figures
showed on Thursday, a sign lower mortgage rates were finally
starting to bolster demand.
The Housing Industry Association (HIA) said its survey of
large builders showed sales of new homes rose 6.2 percent in
December, from November when they increased by 4.7 percent.
Total sales were the highest in six months.
"The promising headline rise last December was driven by
both detached house and multi-unit sales," said HIA Economist,
Geordan Murray.
"Furthermore, if we look at the under-performing market for
2012 - detached houses - the December improvement was
broad-based as sales increased in all but one of the surveyed
states."
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) cut interest rates in
May, June, October and December, in part to help revive a
moribund housing market.
