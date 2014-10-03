SYDNEY Oct 3 Sales of new homes in Australia
rose 3.3 percent in August, partially reversing a fall in the
previous month to remain at a historically high level, an
industry survey showed on Friday.
The Housing Industry Association (HIA) said its survey of
large volume builders showed sales of private sector new homes
rose 3.3 percent, bouncing back from a 4.7 percent fall
previously.
Multi-unit sales jumped 19.8 percent, while detached house
sales edged up 0.5 percent.
Record-low interest rates have led to a marked pickup in
home prices and clearance rates at auctions, while approvals to
build new homes are trending strongly higher.
