SYDNEY Oct 30 Sales of new homes in Australia
were flat in September, with strong demand for multi-units
offset by a moderate fall in detached house sales, an industry
survey showed on Thursday.
The Housing Industry Association (HIA) said its survey of
large volume builders showed sales of multi-units climbed 11.0
percent last month, but detached house sales fell 2.3 percent.
While total new home sales were flat on the month, they
remained at a historically high level.
"The overall profile for new home sales is consistent with a
healthy year for dwelling construction in 2014/15. It would be
desirable to see that outcome in detached and low density
construction in addition to the high rise sector," said Harley
Dale, HIA chief economist.
Record-low interest rates have led to a marked pickup in
home prices and clearance rates at auctions, while approvals to
build new homes are trending strongly higher.
(Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Richard Pullin)