SYDNEY Jan 22 Sales of new homes in Australia
rose for a second straight month in November as a shift to
high-rise living drove sales of apartments to their highest
since 2003, an industry survey showed on Thursday.
The Housing Industry Association (HIA) said its survey of
large volume builders showed sales of new homes climbed 2.2
percent in November to a seven-month peak. That came on top of a
3 percent increase in October, with sales of multi-units surging
across both months.
"The key leading indicator measures of building approvals
and new home sales suggest this re-concentration of growth in
the 'multi-unit' segment will persist into 2015," said Harley
Dale, HIA chief economist.
Approvals to build new homes hit an all-time peak in
November with apartment towers particularly strong. The boom in
building is set to make an important contribution to economic
growth as Australia's mining sector cools down.
