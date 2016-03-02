SYDNEY, March 2 Sales of new homes in Australia
rose for a second straight month in January in a positive omen
for employment and consumption, an industry survey showed on
Wednesday.
The Housing Industry Association (HIA) said its survey of
large-volume builders showed sales of new homes rose a
seasonally adjusted 3.1 percent in January, from December when
they had jumped 6.0 percent.
Sales of detached homes increased by 5.8 percent, while
multi-unit sales fell by the same amount.
"This year will be another healthy one for detached house
and multi-unit construction, but we won't surpass the heights of
2015," said HIA chief economist, Harley Dale.
"The new home building sector is crucial to Australia's
economic prospects in 2016 and should continue as a mainstay of
domestic economic activity."
(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Eric Meijer)