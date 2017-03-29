Late night Ramadan shopping shows Indonesia's economic spirits brightening
* Stability in FX, commodities, and politics behind improvement
SYDNEY, March 30 Sales of new homes in Australia inched higher in February with Western Australia and Victoria enjoying the strongest growth, an industry survey showed on Thursday.
The Housing Industry Association (HIA) said its survey of large-volume builders showed new home sales rose a seasonally adjusted 0.2 percent in February, from the previous month.
Sales of houses dipped 0.1 percent, while apartment sales rose 1.0 percent.
Sales of detached houses rose 5.1 percent in Victoria and jumped 11.3 percent in Western Australia, though the latter was from very depressed levels.
Approvals to build new homes have slowed from record highs in recent months and HIA said it expected housing starts to fall by around 2 percent in the financial year to June. (Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Eric Meijer)
* Stability in FX, commodities, and politics behind improvement
LONDON, June 14 The number of electric vehicles on roads worldwide rose to a record high of 2 million last year, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA).
LONDON, June 15 Google is betting on the potential of European biotech companies to deliver life-changing drugs by investing alongside Swiss company Novartis in a new $300 million fund run by leading life sciences investment firm Medicxi.