SYDNEY, June 3 Home prices in Australia's major cities dropped for second straight month in May as consumers turned more cautious despite a cut in interest rates to record lows, an industry survey showed on Monday.

Figures from property consultant RP Data-Rismark showed dwelling prices fell 1.2 percent in May, from April when they dipped by 0.5 percent. Prices were still up 2.9 percent on May last year with a median value of A$491,000 ($471,000).

RP Data's director of research, Tim Lawless, noted all the decline in prices came in the second half of the month and might have reflected a negative reaction to the Labor government's Budget on May 14.

The drop came despite the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) cutting interest rates to a record low of 2.75 percent early in the month.

Lawless noted that some other indicators of the housing market pointed to underlying resilience. Auction clearance rates were holding around a healthy 70 percent, while average selling times had shortened and the volume of sales had increased.

Sydney was again the most expensive Australian city with a median home price of A$580,000, followed by Melbourne at A$512,500. (Reporting by Wayne Cole)