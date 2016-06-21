SYDNEY, June 21 Prices for Australian residential properties in the major cities in the first quarter of 2016, released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Tuesday. The index measures home prices on a weighted-average basis across Australia's eight major cities. HOME PRICES Q/Q Y/Y Weighted average -0.2 +6.8 Sydney -0.7 +9.7 Melbourne +0.8 +9.8 Brisbane +0.3 +4.1 Adelaide +0.5 +3.1 Perth -1.7 -4.5 Hobart +1.1 +4.2 Darwin -2.0 -4.9 Canberra -0.4 +4.6 For details, see the Australian Bureau of Statistics Web site at www.abs.gov.au. (Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Sam Holmes)